Coachella: Beyonce Slays, And Justin Bieber Swings
By Moriah Donovan
|
Apr 16, 2018 @ 8:55 PM

From musicians to A-list actors, Coachella was a party full of memorable moments, and some smack downs!

Days of performance lead up to festival headliner, Beyonce, who slayed her performance, bringing out hubby Jay Z and her girls Kelly Rowland & Michelle Williams for a Destiny’s Child reunion, and had Twitter buzzing calling the desert festival #Baychella… while #1 Fan, Adele, posted videos of her dancing to Bay.

And… Justin Bieber punched a guy for attacking a girl during a party he was attending.

