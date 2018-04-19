Wednesday, Michael Cohen who is the personal attorney of President Donald Trump told a New York courtroom that he wants to drop defamation lawsuits he filed against Fusion GPS and BuzzFeed regarding the production and publication of an infamous dossier on Trump and Russia.

In January of this year, Cohen sued Fusion, a political research firm, and the media company, separately, one year after the publication of the Russia dossier, which was prepared by Fusion, published by BuzzFeed.

In the suit, Cohen alleged that assertions about family ties he had to Russians and a trip he took overseas mentioned in the dossier were wrong and that they damaged his professional reputation.

As a result of dropping the lawsuits, Cohen will avoid turning over information about himself to the companies.

Click here to learn more.

The post Cohen drops defamation lawsuits over Russia dossier appeared first on 850 WFTL.