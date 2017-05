The WIRK family grew by one recently. We are so proud to welcome 8lb 4oz Bridge to our WIRK family. It’s Chelsea, Bo, Cayden and now Bridge. Although Chelsea teases me about this when I say that this pregnancy went by real fast, but it did and she was awesome throughout the whole thing. Chelsea made it look easy. We will be checking in with her each week to see how things are going. Here are a few memories as we look back at her pregnancy. Gotta love our Chelsea!!