Ohio representative denied recent accusations that he knowingly ignored alleged sexual abuse at Ohio State University while he was an assistant wrestling coach in the 1990s.

Tuesday night, Jordan denied the allegations in an interview saying, “it’s not true.”

“I never knew about any type of abuse. If I did, I would have done something about it. And look, if there are people who are abused, then that’s terrible, and we want justice to happen.”

Jordan worked as an assistant wrestling coach for the Buckeyes from 1987-1995 and has been accused by several former Ohio State wrestlers of lying about his knowledge related to alleged sexual misconduct by former wrestling team physician Dr. Richard Strauss.

Strauss, who served as the Ohio State wrestling team’s doctor from the mid-1970s to the late 1990s, died in 2005.

Ohio State’s investigation into Strauss began on April 5. and has now expanded beyond the university’s wrestling team, including determining whether anyone at Ohio State knew about the allegations and should have reported them.

Jordan was elected to the House of Representatives in 2006.

He is the co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus and could have been a top candidate to replace a retiring Paul Ryan, as House Speaker.

However, it is unclear how this scandal will affect his candidacy for the position.

The post Conservative Rep. Jim Jordan denies he ignored alleged sex abuse appeared first on 850 WFTL.