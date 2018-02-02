Convicted Burglar Kills Child Molesting Cellmate Before Transfer

A 21-year-old inmate at Jackson County Correctional Facility is now facing additional charges after he killed two of his cellmates.

According to the report, authorities found 82-year-old Arthur Williams face down in a pool of blood around 2:00 a.m. on January 15th. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to catastrophic trauma.

Upon questioning, 21-year-old Frederick Patterson III told authorities that he planned to kill Williams for weeks after Williams began telling him stories about “touching little kids.”

“I killed him, I killed him and now there’s one less child molester on the streets,” Patterson was quoted saying.

Williams was facing charges of aggravated stalking and enticing a child into a vehicle after he reportedly attempted to lure a 9-year-old into his vehicle when the child exited a school bus. It was then reported that Williams began stalking the child in the neighborhood in the weeks after until his arrest.

The 82-year-old however, was ruled incompetent to proceed on the charges in trial and was awaiting possible transfer to a mental health facility.

Patterson was also facing charges with the murder of another cellmate at the Apalachee Correctional Institution in 2015. According to the report, Collinsworth was in jail facing 15- year burglary charges. It was not detailed why Patterson targeted him, however, it was said that Patterson killed both men by beating them to death “ambush style.”

Patterson was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday for the murder of Collinsworth, he was then sentenced to life without the chance of parole on Thursday for the murder of Williams. He is scheduled back in court in April in connection with Williams’ death. He has been placed in solitary confinement.

