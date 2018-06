The name is Bond. James Bond.

And the next actor who could be saying those very words is none other than… Tom Hardy.

Pierce Brosnan has spoken highly of Daniel Craig and thinking the future of Bond could rest in Hardy’s hands saying quote, “I’d be happy to see him do it”.

So will he? Tom Hardy is currently promoting his next movie, Marvel’s VENOM.

Daniel Craig has been holding down the secret agent role for some time, releasing his fifth Bond movie next year.

