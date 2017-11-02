Which Country Artists Will Be in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade This Year?

My favorite part of Thanksgiving is waking up…making myself a mimosa and cooking while watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! I mean come on how heavenly does that morning sound! We’ve seen several country artists perform on their own floats in the past. My favorite probably being Jake Owen and Brett Eldredge. This year we are going to see some more country rockstars a part of the celebration. Lauren Alaina, Dustin Lynch, Cam, and Sara Evans will take to the streets of New York City as part of the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The event will air from 9 a.m.-Noon on Thanksgiving Day.