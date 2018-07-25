Brad Paisley Sends Sweet Message To Pop-Singer Demi Lovato After Drug Overdose
By Moriah Donovan
|
Jul 25, 2018 @ 2:26 PM

Pop-singer Demi Lovato was rushed to the hospital yesterday (July 24) after a reported drug overdose.

The singer had been clean for 6-years, but recently opened up about relapsing in a song “Sober”.

Brad Paisley was one of many celebrities who sent messages of support to the singer, now in stable condition.

Lovato and Brad collaborated on a song called “Without a Fight,” from Paisley’s Love and War album.

