Who doesn’t want to re-live the ’90s? Well maybe some don’t, but we’re happy these country stars did.

Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Lauren Alaina, and Thomas Rhett were just a few who to lend their voices as they brought the house down singing ’90s hit’s like “Strawberry Wine”, “Any Man Of Mine” and “That Ain’t My Truck” at the grand opening of Dierks Bentley’s ‘Whiskey Row’ bar in downtown Nashville.

