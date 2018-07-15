Credit Card Companies: Gas Stations Must Upgrade Security By 2020 or Pay Up
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 15, 2018 @ 4:04 PM

Following countless incidents of thieves using skimmers to steal consumers’ card numbers at the gas pump across South Florida and the nation, major credit card companies are now requiring gas stations to upgrade their systems or pay up.

By 2020, gas stations nationwide will need to upgrade their security or pay credit card processing fees for every such transaction.

The upgraded equipment will be evident by way of the keypad being elevated.

According to one gas station operator who is already using the new equipment, “The card is inserted, the chip is read, it goes up to the network to get an approval number, the number is sent back down and once the transaction takes place, the number disappears and will no longer be copied.

Last year, hundreds of skimming devices were discovered at gas pumps throughout Florida, with many of them in Palm Beach County and other parts of South Florida.

Palm Beach County Hit Hard by Gas Station Card Skimmers

The post Credit Card Companies: Gas Stations Must Upgrade Security By 2020 or Pay Up appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Florida Lottery’s Large Jackpots Lead to Record Sales Growth, Money for Education Lauderhill Officer Placed On Leave After Shooting Robbery Suspect Victim Dies After Riviera Beach Stabbing; Suspect Arrested Trump Calls EU, Russia and China “Foes” of the U.S. FPL and 20,000 Families Installing Solar Trees Across South Florida Lake O Protesters meet for discharge protest
Comments