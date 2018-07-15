Credit Card Companies: Gas Stations Must Upgrade Security By 2020 or Pay Up

Following countless incidents of thieves using skimmers to steal consumers’ card numbers at the gas pump across South Florida and the nation, major credit card companies are now requiring gas stations to upgrade their systems or pay up.

By 2020, gas stations nationwide will need to upgrade their security or pay credit card processing fees for every such transaction.

The upgraded equipment will be evident by way of the keypad being elevated.

According to one gas station operator who is already using the new equipment, “The card is inserted, the chip is read, it goes up to the network to get an approval number, the number is sent back down and once the transaction takes place, the number disappears and will no longer be copied.

Last year, hundreds of skimming devices were discovered at gas pumps throughout Florida, with many of them in Palm Beach County and other parts of South Florida.

