The tiny country of Croatia is in the World Cup final against France on Sunday.

If the team wins, Croatia will the second smallest country behind Uruguay to win the most prestigious title in sports.

27 years-ago Croatia declared independence and dissolved its association with Yugoslavia.

At that time I was in the country with my photographer from WPBF Channel 25 delivering $2 million in medical supplies from St. Mary’s Hospital in West Palm Beach to the war-torn region.

They didn’t even have anesthesia.



(Photo: Karen Curtis, Health Specialist WPBF and Caritas Charity Members in Bosnia)

I was the health reporter at the ABC affiliate in West Palm Beach at the time, and despite 19 journalists being killed in the region before I arrived, I went anyway.

Sure enough, after defying all the U.S. State Department warnings, we got stuck in the country.



(Photo, $2 million medical supplies from St. Mary’s Hospital for hospitals in Bosnia now Croatia)



(Photo: Armed Serbian Soldiers and Cargo Plane that transported the supplies and Caritas team)

We tried to leave from Sarajevo Airport the day of Croatia’s vote for independence from the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia and the Serb-controlled Yugoslav People’s Army June 25th 1991.

Sarajevo is the capital and largest city of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This is my story.



http://www.850wftl.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Karen-Curtis-Croatia-trip.mp3

The post Croatia in World Cup, Karen Curtis was there for the Small Country’s Beginning appeared first on 850 WFTL.