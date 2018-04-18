The island nation of Cuba is preparing to name its first leader not named “Castro” in nearly 60 years.

Through the Space Age, the fall of the Berlin Wall and the Internet era, Cubans held one constant: A Castro ruled the nation.

That is about to change.

Raúl Castro, 86, is expected to step aside as Cuba’s president Wednesday less than two years after Fidel Castro’s death,

“This is an important moment for Cuba, but the truth is, nobody knows what to expect,” said Camilo Condis, general manager of Artecorte, a community project in Havana. “I mean, other than Fidel and Raúl, who is there? You didn’t really know anyone else.”

President Raul Castro is expected to retire during the National Assembly meeting that begins today in Havana probably culminating with a succession vote Thursday .

The 86-year-old Castro is expected to hand over power to a handpicked successor.

Experts believe that most likely will be 57-year-old Miguel Diaz-Canel who was born after the revolution and grew up in the shadow of the olive-drab-wearing guerrilleros.

Access to the Internet is still spotty and there are now more than 5 million cellphones in this nation of 11.5 million people.

The late revolutionary leader Fidel Castro ruled the Caribbean island nation for 47 years, before ill health led him to hand the leadership authority to his younger brother.

Raúl Castro saying, ‘I am president, but I have a term, and then someone else is going to lead.’ . . . If you are someone who really wants the regime to endure, it’s what Raúl needs to do.”

The post Cuba’s New Leader Will Not Be Named “Castro” appeared first on 850 WFTL.