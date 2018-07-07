Dallas woman shoots carjacker in the face

A mother of 2 took matters in her own hands as a man tried stealing her vehicle with her kids inside.

Michelle Booker-Hicks went inside a Shell gas station in Dallas to pay for fuel while her 2 children remained in the car.

Before returning to the vehicle, she saw a man get in the car a proceed to drive away.

She caught up with the car and quickly jumped into the vehicle.

Booker-Hicks demanded the suspect to stop the vehicle, but as he refused she grabbed her gun from the glove compartment and shot the man in the face.

“I should have just have emptied the whole clip but I didn’t. I didn’t. I just wanted to give him a warning shot that was it, I’m not a killer or anything like that, but I do believe in defending what’s mine.” she told authorities.

Police said the suspect, after being shot, ran the car off the road and crashed into a pole, arresting him at the scene. He will face charges for kidnapping and carjacking.

Booker-Hicks and her children were not harmed during the incident.

