Was it horse play or road rage caught on the dash cam of a South Florida resident as he traveled down I-75 in Miramar.

Suddenly a Miramar police cruiser can be spotted on a dash camera then a silver sedan drives erratically up from behind and

almost hits the cruiser, then pulls in front.

Austin Conley was behind the wheel of his car Saturday on I-75 and initially didn’t know what to make of what he was seeing.

He provided the video to WPLG Channel 10 in Miami.

Eventually the two cars pull over to the side of the road but the officer never deploys lights or sirens.

The driver who recorded the incident called 911 and reported it.

An investigation is underway.

Decide for yourself:

The post Dash Cam VIDEO: Road Rage or Horse Play on I-75 with Miramar Police – You Decide appeared first on 850 WFTL.