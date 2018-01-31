The murder trial for, Alexandria Duval, a former Palm Beach County yoga instructor continues into its third day.

Duval is accused of intentionally killing her identical twin sister, Anastasia, by driving off a cliff in Maui, Hawaii during a camping trip.

It’s up to a Hawaii Judge to decide if her sister’s death was an accident or murder.

According to CBS12, Anastasia’s boyfriend, Federico Bailey, testified on Tuesday describing Alexandria’s behavior following the crash.

Bailey alleged the plaintiff dressed in her deceased sister’s clothing and made romantic advances towards him.

He also added that the two sisters fought during the trip about the plaintiff’s unexpected arrival.

Witnesses who spoke to the twins before the crash claim the two were arguing.

Alexandria and Anastasia were said to have had a strong relationship doing everything together even running multiple yoga studios in Palm Beach County.

However, the duo abruptly shut down their business in 2014 without paying employees or reimbursing their clients.

A judge will make a ruling on the case this week.

The post Day 3-Murder Trial for PBC Twin in Hawaii appeared first on 850 WFTL.