Delray Drivers to Pay for Parking Starting Today

Starting today the city will start collecting fees for drivers parking along Atlantic Avenue.

Spots from Swinton Avenue to the Intracoastal Waterway have a three-hour limit and will cost drivers $2 an hour.

For drivers making a quick errand and only want to park for a short time, the first 20 minutes of parking will be free. They must simply enter the zone number on the ParkMobile app or use the nearby parking kiosk and enter their license plate number.

Drivers requiring long term parking can park in the parking garages.

From Monday through Saturday, the Old School Square and Robert Federpsiel garages are free before 4 p.m. and a flat rate of $5 from 4 p.m. until midnight. Sundays are free in both garages.

For the next 30 days violators of the new parking program will receive a warning.

