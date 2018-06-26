Democrats criticize Maxine Waters for encouraging incivility

Rep. Waters addressed a rally in Los Angeles, Saturday, encouraging supporters to harass Trump officials in public.

Rep. @MaxineWaters calls on supports to create a scene if they see a #TrumpAdmin official out in public, and tell them they’re not welcome anywhere. Those comments come at 4:30 in this clip from a rally on Saturday. #OANN @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/h7od4aHK7m — Eddie J. McCoven (@eddiejmccoven) June 25, 2018

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out, and you create a crowd, and you push back on them! And you tell them that they are not welcome, anymore, anywhere,” said Waters.

Rep. Waters remarks came one day after Press Sec. Sanders was refused service at a restaurant in Lexington, Virginia.

The comments also come less than a week after DHS Sec. Kirstjen Nielson was harassed by protestors while attempting to dine at a Mexican restaurant.

Waters later appeared on MSNBC that same day to stand by her remarks, saying she has “no sympathy” for members of the Trump administration.

“The people are going to turn on them. They’re going to protest. They’re going to absolutely harass them until they decide that they’re going to tell the President, ‘No, I can’t hang with you, said Waters.

Monday, the President spoke about Waters comments via Twitter accusing the California Rep. of calling for harm on Trump supporters.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

However, Waters disputes calling for “physical harm” toward Trump officials or harassment against Trump’s supporters.

Democrat House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi referred to Waters’ comments as “unacceptable” but blamed Trump’s “daily lack of civility” for provoking responses such as that of Waters.

In the crucial months ahead, we must strive to make America beautiful again. Trump’s daily lack of civility has provoked responses that are predictable but unacceptable. As we go forward, we must conduct elections in a way that achieves unity from sea to shining sea. https://t.co/vlpqOBLK4R — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 25, 2018

Democrat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer severely criticized Rep. Waters of California comments against the Trump administration deeming her approach “not American.”

Sen. Schumer addresses Rep. Waters: “…no one should call for the harassment of political opponents. That’s not right. That’s not American.” pic.twitter.com/chKWWY7XLv — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 26, 2018

Fox News reported Tuesday that a conservative watchdog organization, Judicial Watch, sent a hand-delivered letter Monday to the chairman and co-chairman of the House Office of Congressional Ethics calling for an investigation into whether Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., violated House ethics rules by encouraging violence against Trump administration Cabinet members.

It is unclear at this time whether an investigation into Rep. Waters will occur.

