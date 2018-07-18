Dems Want Trump’s Interpreter to Testify Before Congress
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 18, 2018 @ 8:05 AM

Trump said what? That’s what Democrats want to know about the one-on-one meeting between the US President and Putin.
Only the interpreter knows…she was the only one in the room with the two men.
At least three Democratic lawmakers want the House to subpoena the U.S. translator from the Trump-Putin meeting.
They include Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Representative Joe Kennedy of Massachusetts and Congressman Bill Pascrell of New Jersey.
The lawmakers want the translator to tell Congress what was said during President Trump’s private meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In a letter yesterday, Pascrell said Congress deserves to know the details of their private conversation.

Translator Marina Gross was the only other American in the room when Trump sat down with Putin in Helsinki this week.

