Department of Health Warns of Sea Lice Outbreak on Florida Beaches

After weeks of nonstop rain, the sunny weather has many flocking to the beach but as the 4th of July holiday weekend approaches, officials are warning beachgoers of sea lice. Although South Florida beaches haven’t seen a sea lice outbreak, it is still possible to leave the beach with an itchy, red rash.

On Tuesday, the Pensacola Beach Lifeguards posted a warning on Facebook noting that there were purple flags along the beach to caution swimmers that sea lice were present there.

Sea lice are barely visible to the naked eye. The tiny organisms tend to get trapped between swimmers’ bathing suits and will cause a stinging sensation. Certain activities increase the likelihood of getting stung, including laying on the beach, contact with a surfboard or sitting on a car seat in a wet bathing suit while driving home. The Florida Department of Health says sea lice, also called jellyfish, can cause dermatitis, or small red bumps on a person’s skin.

