Dick’s Sporting Goods will not sell guns at the WPB Gardens Mall store

The nationwide Dick’s Sporting Goods will not sell guns at their new store location in West Palm Beach.

Palm Beach Gardens city officials announced Wednesday that the Gardens Mall withdrew its request to sell guns at the location.

Friday, the store’s goods director of real estate development, Shannon Yeakel, sent a letter to city officials saying the company will not include the sale of firearms and ammunition in its planning and zoning application.

In October of last year, the company approached the city about the possibility of selling guns at the proposed store, which would occupy part of the Sears building at the mall’s east end.

It is unclear what exactly prompted this decision, but according to reports, Palm Beach Gardens city and police officials expressed concerns about having firearms available at the mall.

Additionally, in early March, Dicks Sporting Goods, announced that the company would not sell guns to anyone under 21 following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas which claimed the lives of 17 people on Valentines Day.

