It was only a matter of time.

Dierks Bentley has announced his new project ‘The Mountain’, a follow-up to his gold certified Black album.

Last month Dierks shared two new song, “Burning Man” and “Living” during a live show in Las Vegas, hinting that a new album would be coming this year.

While there are no specific details about the release of The Mountain, you can pre-order it now at Dierks.com.

