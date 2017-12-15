‘Disney’ Now Owns Majority Of ’21st Century Fox’, Acquiring A TUN Of TV & Movie Franchises

It was rumored and now it’s been confirmed. As of yesterday (Dec. 14) Disney owns the majority of 21st Century Fox’s movie and TV operations, but the future of some may be questionable.

Now the list of movie franchises it acquired is HUGE, but the most talked about is “Deadpool”, as Disney has a rule about NOT making R-rated movies, however, there is talk that they’ll make an exception being that it’s the highest earning R-rated movie of all time with $783 million made worldwide.

