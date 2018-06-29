Do You Recognize Us?

Authorities in Delray Beach are currently searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed a gas station and pepper sprayed the gas station attendee.

The incident occurred earlier this week at a gas station along South Military Trail around 2:58 a.m.

According to the report, the pair walked into the gas station and began taking things from the refrigerated area. When the gas station clerk confronted them, the male suspect sprayed the clerk with pepper spray before the pair ran out of the store.

Authorities say they were able to escape in a silver Toyota 4-Runner.

If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

