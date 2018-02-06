Doctors: You Can Get the Flu More than Once This Season!

Doctors are warning that even if you have suffered through the flu once this season, you are not in the clear.

Infectious diseases specialists say you can get the flu again even if you had it already this season.

This is because there are multiple strains this year.

You may have had influenza “A” initially but you are not protected against influenza “B” because your immune system will only protect you from “A” not “B.”

There are as many as four strains that are active this flu season and some doctors warn, another strain could be on the way.

Influenza “A” is the most predominant and severe this year.

So doctors warn, even if you’ve had the flu it’s still wise to get a flu shot to protect you from the other strains.

This year’s flu is especially deadly, especially for kids.

The CDC reports 53 pediatric flu deaths this season including a 12 year old boy in Palm Beach County.

“He had the flu right before Christmas break and after winter break, he went back to school, he had the flu again,” says parent Melissa Chavarria.

A universal flu vaccine would protect people against multiple strains of flu, including mutant new strains, and would last for longer than a single flu season.

