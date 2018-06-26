DOH: Summer Camp Kids Sickened by Norovirus

Norovirus has been found as the cause of illnesses that sent dozens of children and adults to the hospital last week from summer camp according to the Florida Health Department.

State Health Department says lab tests confirm norovirus caused nausea, vomiting among 3 adults and 33 kids, some from Palm Beach County, at Camp Cloverleaf in Highlands County. Camp had already started disinfection. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/JlsVSxxhmR — Chuck Weber (@ChuckWeber12) June 25, 2018

Thirty-six people were sickened at Camp Cloverleaf last Thursday after swimming in a nearby lake. Many of the campers were from Palm Beach, Broward and Miami Dade Counties. They are all expected to be ok.

The most common symptoms are diarrhea, nausea, and stomach pain. Most people with norovirus illness get better within 1-to-3 days, the FDOH said.

“Our epidemiology team has notified health departments in the home counties of all campers, and appropriate follow-up will be done,” said Mary Kay Burns, a Highlands County Health Officer. “Camp officials have already started the process of disinfecting the camp, and re-inspection will be done once cleaning has been completed. We will also provide information on proper hand-washing and food preparation techniques, to help avoid further incidents.”

There were five children from Palm Beach County who were at the camp during the outbreak, and two of them got sick, according to officials. Further tests are being done on those children.

More water tests were conducted out of caution and have come back negative for any “illness-causing” bacteria.

