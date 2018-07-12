DOJ reopens investigation into 63-year-old murder of Emmett Till

The Department of Justice has reopened its investigation into the brutal murder of 14-year-old, African American Emmett Till.

The 1955 murder occurred in Mississipi after a white woman, Carolyn Bryant,21, accused him of making inappropriate advances at a grocery store owned by herself and husband Roy.

Till, a Chicago native had traveled to Mississippi to visit his great-uncle, who lived in the area.

Several nights after the store incident, Roy Bryant and his half-brother J.W. Milam allegedly went armed to Emmitt’s great-uncle’s house and abducted the boy.

They then took him away, beat and mutilated him before fatally shooting him in the head and sinking his body in the Tallahatchie River.

Three days later, Till’s body was discovered and retrieved from the river.

The brutality of murder and the fact that his killers were acquitted despite eye-witness testimony drew attention to the long history of violence towards African Americans in the United States.

Mamie Till Bradley, the young boy’s mother, held a public open casket funeral service in Chicago displaying her son Emmett Till’s “bloated, mutilated” body exposing the world to the horrifying and extreme cruelty of lynching and racism in the U.S.

Emmitt’s highly publicized murder played a big role in the civil rights movement.

Decades later Carolyn Bryant admitted to fabricating her encounter with Emmitt in a 2008 interview with author Timothy Tyson who released the details in 2017.

The Justice Department said that its renewed probe, which is described in a report submitted to Congress in late March, was “based upon the discovery of new information,” according to the New York Times.

Thursday, the Justice Department reportedly declined to speak about the investigation to the New York Times, but the paper wrote “it appeared that the government had chosen to devote new attention to the case after a central witness, Carolyn Bryant Donham, recanted parts of her account of what transpired in August 1955. Two men who confessed to killing Emmett, only after an all-white jury in Mississippi had acquited them, are dead.”

It is unclear whether the government will be able to bring charges against anyone.

