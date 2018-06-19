Donald Trump Jr. pulls out of George P. Bush fundraiser amid immigration criticism

Donald Trump Jr. has withdrawn from a fundraiser in New York for George P. Bush following criticism from the Bush family, says reports.

Monday, Jeb Bush the father of George P. Bush took to Twitter to continue criticism toward President Trump, Trump Jr.’s father by writing:

Children shouldn’t be used as a negotiating tool. @realDonaldTrump should end this heartless policy and Congress should get an immigration deal done that provides for asylum reform, border security and a path to citizenship for Dreamers. https://t.co/OOjv0vNeVg — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) June 18, 2018

Jeb Bush and Donald Trump were rivals leading up to the 2016 Presidential election and had a history of exchanging jabs.

However, the two sons allegedly had an unlikely alliance with Trump Jr. backing George P. in his re-election campaign for Texas land commissioner planning to headline the New York fundraiser on June 25 up until the recent withdrawal.

Neither the Bush family nor the Trump family has commented on the alleged feud.

