Donald Trump Jr receives backlash for Instagram post

Once again Donald Trump Jr. is facing scrutiny for a post on social media.

The post on Instagram shows his son Donnie holding a double barreled shotgun on an apparent hunting trip. Now the photo is to be claimed from a trip from 2017 in Texas when Donnie was 9-years-old.

Many issues have been brought up, one of which is the fact that Donnie is holding a weapon in a posed photo. Other issues of course is the act of hunting and killing animals.

Some commenters replied with “A gun in a child’s hands… Donny. No.” or “Donald, you know hunting is dangerous, please be careful of your kids. God bless them.”

Others, however, praised Donald Jr. for teaching the young lad about guns, “Kudos to you for getting him set up with great ear protection and teaching gun safety at an early age!”

This isn’t the first time Trump Jr. has faced the wrath of Social Media protesters. Six weeks ago he was criticized for sharing a picture of 6-year-old Tristan with a bow and arrow.

In 2012, Trump Jr and brother Eric were part of a hunting trip to Africa that was met with fierce criticism.

Trump Jr. did state during the 2012 “incident” that he and his brother hunted for sport legally and donated the meat to local villagers.

