Double Shooting Leaves One Dead in Fort Pierce

Authorities in Fort Pierce are currently investigating multiple shootings that left one person dead Monday night.

The incident occurred along N. 31st Street.

When Fort Pierce Police officers responded to the scene, they found 21-year-old Mizee Hodge in a car suffering from a gunshot wound. Hodge was rushed to the hospital where he later died of his injuries. A second victim was found a block away at near Avenue K and 31st Street. The 18-year-old man who was not identified was also taken to the hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities canvased the area for the shooter or shooters, however, they were unable to locate them or find a motive.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are asked to contact your local police department.

