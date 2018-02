The sell-off on Wall Street continues as the Dow Jones Average closes down more than 1000 points, pushing further into correction territory

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gave up 100 points, or 2.9 percent, to 2,581.

The S&P 500 is down 9.3 percent from the record high it set January 26.

The Nasdaq composite lost 274 points, or 3 percent, to 6777

