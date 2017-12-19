Drew Barrymore And Timothy Olyphant Help Fan’s Get Engaged

Netflix goes above and beyond to help this guy propose to his girlfriend.

Conor + Kamela’s relationship started in college when the two watched Netflix on their first date, 6-years later and still Netflix watching it was time to take it to the next level.

Kamela favorite show currently is Netflix’s “Santa Clarita Diet”, staring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, so they planned the surprise surrounding the show and leading Kamela to believe they would be shooting a Netflix reality special, so the cameras didn’t give anything away.

So did she say yes? Watch and find out.

MORE