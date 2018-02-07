Driver Killed in Shooting on I-95 in Boca Raton

Boca Police have reopened I-95 after closing it earlier for a homicide investigation.

All lanes of I-95 southbound were closed this morning around 4:30 from Linton Boulevard to Yamato Road due to a shooting.

According to Boca Raton police, a Florida Highway Patrol officer working a construction detail heard a crash near Yamato Road.

When he arrived on the scene, he found a victim inside a black Nissan 350Z who been shot prior to the wreck.

The person was transported to Delray Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police have confirmed they were investigating a fatal shooting and say the shots could have come from outside the vehicle on I-95 from another vehicle.

Officers canvassed the highway for bullet casings on the roadway and took crime scene photos.

Police are trying to determine where the dead driving was coming from before he was shot.

DO NOT take I-95 SB into Delray/Boca this morning. This is at Linton Blvd where the shutdown begins.

