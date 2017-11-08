Who Won Early CMA Awards? And Who’s Collaborating With Who At Tonight’s Event?

Kelsea Ballerini stopped by Good Morning America Wednesday (Nov. 8.) to perform her new single ‘Roses’ and announce two early CMA Award winners. Our buddies Brothers Osborne won Music Video of the Year for “It Ain’t My Fault,” and Glen Campbell & Willie Nelson won Musical Event of the Year for “Funny How Time Slips Away.”

Kelsea is also nominated and will be performing with Reba McEntire at tonights event. Other collaborations include Dierks Bentley and Rascal Flatts, Maren Morris and Niall Horan, and Brad Paisley and Kane Brown. MORE

Don’t miss the 51st Annual CMA Awards tonight (Nov. 8) at 8p on ABC