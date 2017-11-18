Eddie Montgomery To Continue Montgomery Gentry Without Troy

In music, artists are on a constant search to find their forever creative partners. Mick Jagger has Keith Richards. Jimmy Page has Robert Plant. Paul McCartney had John Lennon.

In country music, Montgomery Gentry‘s Eddie Montgomery had Troy Gentry. In a new interview with People, Montgomery said he lost a piece of his soul when Gentry died in a helicopter crash before a show in New Jersey on Sept. 8.

“It was a horrific day,” Montgomery said. “My world changed as much as the band did. It’s something that you never get over. It’s going to be in my mind and my soul for the rest of my life.” MORE