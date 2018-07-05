Elon Musk Offers To Help Rescue Thai Soccer Team
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 5, 2018 @ 9:04 AM

Officials are still trying to hash out a plan to rescue the Thai soccer team trapped for the last two weeks in a cave deep under a mountain. Some efforts have included pumping water out of the cave, teaching the boys to swim their way out, and a possible airlift.
But so far not one final solution has emerged. Enter Tesla, SpaceX, and Boring Company CEO Elon Musk.
When asked on Twitter if he could lend a hand, Musk replied, he’s “happy to help.”

Business Insider says, “It’s unclear if, and how, Musk would contribute to the rescue team,” but does point out that his Boring Company is “actively engaged in below-surface tunneling in the US.”
With an international rescue effort already underway, is it possible to have too many cooks in this kitchen? Or is any and all help necessary in this situation?

The post Elon Musk Offers To Help Rescue Thai Soccer Team appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Lauderhill Man Blows Off Portion of Hand in Fireworks Accident Woman Who Climbed Lady Liberty Faces Federal Charges Porn Star’s Attorney Michael Avenatti Might Run for President 2020 The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/5/18 Watch Live: Fourth of July celebrations across the country, President Trump hosts picnic for military families President Trump wishes U.S. a happy Fourth of July
Comments