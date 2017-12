Elton John is mourning the death of his mother, Sheila Farebrother, sharing the sad news with his fans on social media Monday (Dec. 4).

“So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton.”

The two recently rekindled their relationship this past May.

