Hashtags prove we all have the same feelings about the Patriots.

Super Bowl LII is just a couple weeks away and An analysis of hashtags from around the country shows we’re all rooting for the Eagles, aside from Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and, for some reason, North Dakota.

This is kind of cool, and says a lot about how much we ALL dislike the Patriots… I’m a Cowboys fan by the way.

The Big Game Patriots Vs. Eagles airs live Feb. 4 @6:30p on NBC

