Everything You Need To Know About Tonight’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve ”

Happy New Year’s Eve!

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 is going down tonight. With performances from, Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and Sugarland, with Britney Spears performing from The Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, also Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Portugal. The Man, all-star collaborations featuring Alessia Cara and Zedd, G-Eazy and Halsey, Khalid with Marshmello, Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line, and Hailee Steinfeld, and Alesso featuring FGL and watt, and Mariah Carey Returning to Headline.

Lucy Hale will host the second annual Central Time Zone countdown celebration from New Orleans, with performances from Imagine Dragons and Walk the Moon.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest airs tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST on The ABC

MORE