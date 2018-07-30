EVERYTHING NEW ON NETFLIX IN AUGUST

August 1
- The Aviator
- Batman Begins
- Chernobyl Diaries
- Clerks
- Constantine
- Dreamcatcher
- Edge of Fear
- Eraser
- The Golden Compass
- Gran Torino
- House of Deadly Secrets
- The Informant!
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
- Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar (Season 1)
- Million Dollar Baby
- No Reservations
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- P.S. I Love You
- Secretariat
- Silverado
- Steel Magnolias
- Stripes
- Switched
August 2
- Emelie
August 3
- Brij Mohan Amar Rahe
- Cocaine Coast
- Dinotrux Supercharged (Season 3)
- I Am A Killer
- Like Father
- Marching Orders
August 4
- Flavors of Youth: International Version
- Mr. Sunshine
- On Children
August 5
- Paid in Full
August 9
- The Originals (Season 5)
- Perdida
August 10
- 72 Dangerous Animals: Asia
- Afflicted
- All About the Washingtons
- Demetri Martin: The Overthinker
- The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
- Insatiable
- La casa de las flores
- Million Pound Menu
- The Package
- The Ponysitters Club
- Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 7)
- Zion
August 11
- No Country for Old Men
August 13
- Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
- The Nut Job
- Splash and Bubbles (Season 2)
August 15
- Adventures in Public School
- Hostiles
- The 100 (Season 5)
August 16
- Evan Almighty
- Wish I Was Here
August 17
- Disenchantment
- Magic For Humans
- The Motive
- Pinky Malinky
- Spirit Riding Free (Season 6)
- Stay Here
- To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
- Ultraviolet
August 19
- The Investigator: A British Crime Story (Season 2)
August 21
- Year One
August 23
- Deadwind
- Follow This
- Great News (Season 1)
August 24
- The After Party
- Ask the StoryBots (Season 2)
- Bert Kreischer: Secret Time
- Ghoul
- The Innocents
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (Season 3)
- Young & Hungry (Season 5)
August 28
- The Good Place (Season 2)
August 29
- Inequality For All
August 31
- The Comedy Lineup: Part 2
- Inside the Criminal Mind
- The Laws of Thermodynamics
- Ozark (Season 2)
- Paradise PD
- Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest
- Undercover Law
LEAVING NETFLIX IN AUGUST
August 1
- 3000 Miles to Graceland
- Adventures in Babysitting
- Can’t Buy Me Love
- Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot (Season 1)
- Finding Dory
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- The Killing (Seasons 1-3)
- Reasonable Doubt
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
August 2
- 10 Rules for Sleeping Around
August 5
- 13 Assassins
August 6
- Welcome to Me
August 10
- St. Vincent
August 12
- For a Good Time, Call…
August 13
- Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family
August 16
- Being Flynn
- Enter the Battlefield
- Jem and the Holograms (Seasons 1-3)
- Littlest Pet Shop (Seasons 2-4)
- Pariah
- Pound Puppies (Seasons 1-3)
- Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- The Adventures of Chuck & Friends (Season 2)
- Transformers Prime (Seasons 2-3)
- Transformers: Rescue Bots (Seasons 2-4)
August 23
- Sausage Party
August 25
- The Road
If you missed our list for July, see below:
EVERYTHING NEW ON NETFLIX IN JULY
July 1
- Blue Bloods (Season 8)
- Bo Burnham: what.
- The Boondock Saints
- Chocolat
- Deceived
- Finding Neverland
- Get Smart
- Happy Gilmore
- Hawaii Five-O (Season 8)
- Interview with the Vampire
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Madam Secretary (Season 4)
- Menace II Society
- NCIS (Season 15)
- Pandorum
- Penelope
- The Princess Diaries
- Queens of Comedy (Season 2)
- Rica, Famosa, Latina (Seasons 1-4)
- Scooby-Doo
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- Spanglish
- Stealth
- Swordfish
- Traitor
- Troy
- Van Helsing
- The Voices
- We Own the Night
- We the Marines
- What We Started
July 2
- Dance Academy: The Comedy
- Good Witch (Season 4)
- Romina
- The Sinner (Season 1)
July 3
- The Comedy Lineup
July 5
- Blue Valentine
July 6
- Anne with an E (Season 4)
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed
- First Team: Juventus (Part B)
- Free Rein (Season 2)
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons
- Sacred Games
- Samantha!
- Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course
- The Skin of The Wolf
- White Fang
July 7
- Scream 4
July 9
- Lockup: Extended Stay (Collection 1)
July 10
- Drug Lords (Season 2)
July 12
- Gone Baby Gone
July 13
- How It Ends
- Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now
- Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
- Sugar Rush
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants
July 15
- Bonusfamiljen (Season 2)
- Going for Gold
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Part 2)
July 20
- Amazing Interiors
- Dark Tourist
- Deep Undercover (Collection 3)
- Duck Duck Goose
- Father of the Year
- Fix It and Finish It (Collection 3)
- Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh (Season 4)
- Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot
- Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After
- Last Chance U: INDY (Part 1)
- Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia (Season 2)
July 22
- An Education
- Bolt
July 24
- The Warning
- Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial
July 27
- The Bleeding Edge
- Cupcake & Dino: General Services
- Extinction
- Orange Is the New Black (Season 6)
- Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome
- The Worst Witch (Season 2)
- Welcome to the Family
July 28
- Shameless (Season 8)
- The Company Men
July 29
- Her
- Sofia the First (Season 4)
July 30
- A Very Secret Service (Season 2)
July 31
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors (Part 3)
LEAVING NETFLIX IN JULY
July 1
- Alive
- Along Came Polly
- An Honest Liar
- The Art of War
- Beerfest
- Before Midnight
- Bright It On
- Bring It On Again
- Bring It On: All or Nothing
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Cocktail
- Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Letha Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Little Women
- Michael Clayton
- Midnight in Paris
- Mixed Signals
- More Than a Game
- Pandemic
- Piglet’s Big Movie
- Rugrats Go Wild
- Scary Movie
- Scream 3
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
- Tropic Thunder
- V for Vendetta
July 2
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s
July 8
- Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
- Real Husbands of Hollywood (Seasons 1-5)
July 9
- Ratchet and Clank
- Serena
July 11
- Alice Through the Looking Glass
July 14
- Wild Hogs
July 15
- Convergence
- Lockup: State Prisons (Collection 1)
- Small is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary
July 16
- Changeling
- Wanted
July 29
- The Den
July 30
- A Cinderella Story
- Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot
- Swing State
The post EVERYTHING NEW ON NETFLIX IN AUGUST appeared first on 850 WFTL.