Ex-Dolphin Cheerleader Suing Over Alleged Discrimination for Being a Virgin
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 13, 2018 @ 11:04 AM

A former Miami Dolphins cheerleader is suing the team and the NFL accusing them of religious discrimination because she is a virgin. Kristan Ann Ware has filed a complaint with the Florida Commission on Human Relations, claiming there was a hostile work environment and discrimination over of her religion and gender..

Ware says she was attacked because of her decision to remain a virgin until marriage. Ware’s action comes after a former New Orleans Saints cheerleader filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, accusing the Saints of treating female cheerleaders differently than male athletes.

