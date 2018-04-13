Ex-Dolphin Cheerleader Suing Over Alleged Discrimination for Being a Virgin

A former Miami Dolphins cheerleader is suing the team and the NFL accusing them of religious discrimination because she is a virgin. Kristan Ann Ware has filed a complaint with the Florida Commission on Human Relations, claiming there was a hostile work environment and discrimination over of her religion and gender..

“They ended up saying that my virginity was dirty and I was not allowed to talk about it.” Today, former cheerleader Kristan Ann Ware filed a complaint against the Dolphins and NFL. pic.twitter.com/ZFlaVUL5uu — Outside The Lines (@OTLonESPN) April 12, 2018

Ware says she was attacked because of her decision to remain a virgin until marriage. Ware’s action comes after a former New Orleans Saints cheerleader filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, accusing the Saints of treating female cheerleaders differently than male athletes.

Cheerleader Kristan Ann Ware claims she was told by coaches to not discuss her virginity in an end-of-the-year meeting. They then allegedly forced her to strip down into a bikini to make sure she was ‘calendar ready’ pic.twitter.com/R1rmpa0X82 — Trending Stories (@koblist) April 13, 2018

Kristan Ann Ware is a former cheerleader suing the NFL for some pretty nasty, invasive discrimination & frankly, misogynistic bullying. She appeared on The Story on FOX tonight & I’m going to look out for more info on this case. They let the male players away with assault etc. pic.twitter.com/1uQHJA3CFE — Hurricane Watcher (@GodlessNZ) April 12, 2018

