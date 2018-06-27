EXCLUSIVE: Laura Loomer Files Assault Charges Against Maxine Waters

Congressman Andy Biggs says enough is enough. The Arizona Republican is calling for the censure and condemnation of Representative Maxine Waters saying she has crossed the line.

The Democratic Congresswoman asked supporters to harass Trump administration staffers and officials.

Biggs has introduced a resolution targeting Waters’ action.

Also, Laura Loomer believes Rep. Maxine Waters has crossed the line and told Jen and Bill this morning she has filed assault charges against the congresswoman. She confronted Waters yesterday asking the Congresswoman, “Where can I eat as a Trump supporter?”





Following Maxine Water’s reaction, Loomer went to Capitol Police Headquarters and filled out a police report filing assault charges against the congresswoman.

Laura Loomer

