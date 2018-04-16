Expensive Fix Proposed to Straighten Leaning Tower of San Francisco
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 16, 2018 @ 12:04 PM

San Francisco engineers think they’ve figured out a way to straighten the sinking Millennium Tower but it will cost more than it did to build the leaning tower of Frisco.

The building has sunk more than a foot since it was built almost ten years ago.

“The engineers are very confident this is going to stabilize the building,” said Vision Winter, a partner at O’Melveny & Myers, the law firm hired by the homeowners association to obtain funding for the building’s mega-repair.

In this photo taken Monday, Oct. 3, 2016, stress gauges are placed along a wall with floor-to-ceiling cracks in the parking garage of the Millennium Tower in San Francisco. The 58-story tower has gained notoriety in recent weeks as the leaning tower of San Francisco. It’s not just leaning. It’s sinking, too. And engineers hired to assess the problem say it shows no immediate sign of stopping. The sleek, mirrored high-rise that opened in 2009 as a haven for the city’s well-heeled has sunk 16 inches and is leaning at least 2 inches toward other skyscrapers in the crowded downtown financial district. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Engineers are proposing to drill piles into the bedrock on one side and let the other side keep sinking for a few years until it straightens out.
To retrofit the tower, engineers are proposing boring 275 to 300 steel and concrete “micro piles” — each 135/8 inches in diameter — down to bedrock but only on one side of the building at a time.
The first step would be for crews, working inside the Millennium basement, to drill about half the new piles on the building’s west side.

In this photo taken Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, certified engineering geologist Andrew Mead, right, examines soil samples taken outside the Millennium Tower in San Francisco. The 58-story building has gained notoriety in recent weeks as the “leaning tower of San Francisco.” It’s not just leaning. It’s sinking, too. And engineers hired to assess the problem say it shows no immediate sign of stopping. The sleek, mirrored high-rise that opened in 2009 as a haven for the city’s well-heeled has sunk 16 inches and is leaning at least 2 inches toward other skyscrapers in the crowded downtown financial district. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

They estimate the fix could cost as much as $500-million.

The intial construction cost of the 58-story condo high-rise, Millennium Tower, was $350-million at Fremont and Mission streets.

Since it was completed in 2009, the tower has sunk about 17-inches, is leaning around 14-inches and has been sued by hundreds of the condo owners.

The entire process could take two to five years.

