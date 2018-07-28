Facebook admits to blocking FL Republican’s pro-gun ad

The social networking site Facebook admitted to mistakenly blocking a Florida Republican’s pro-gun ad from the social media platform.

State Representative Matt Caldwell reportedly received the message, “Not Approved: Your ad can’t promote the sale of weapons or ammunition,” from Facebook when he attempted to share an ad that displayed him shooting a shotgun and expressing his support for the second amendment.

The ad also mentioned the GOP candidate’s endorsement by the National Rifle Association.

Cadwell who is running for Florida agriculture commissioner blasted Facebook’s initial denial of the ad, calling the social media site a “censorship regime.”

“Facebook’s liberal agenda is keeping our campaign for Commissioner of Agriculture from sharing our message,” Caldwell said in a statement. “Facebook has mislabeled our ad in an effort to censor our pro-Second Amendment support and endorsement from the NRA.”

Tuesday evening, Facebook reversed the decision and issued an apology for the mistake.

“We review millions of ads each week, and sometimes we make mistakes,” a spokesperson told reporters, “We have overturned the incorrect decision, and the ads are now running live on Facebook.”

Facebook’s advertising policy which states that ads cannot “promote the sale or use of weapons, ammunition, or explosives,” as a possible reason for the blocked advertisement.

Caldwell faces state Sen. Denise Grimsley, former state Rep. Baxter Troutman, and Mike McCalister in the GOP August primary.

