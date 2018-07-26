Facebook Shares Fall as User Growth Slows
Jul 26, 2018 @ 8:04 AM

Mark Zuckerberg is starting his day worth a lot less than he was when he went to work yesterday.
His net worth fell by nearly $20 billion in just two hours yesterday afternoon when Facebook shares fell 16% in Wednesday trading.
The social media giant came up short of analysts’ expectations for growth in revenue and the number of daily active users in North America and Europe.

Do you feel the Cambridge Analytica scandal was a big reason behind Facebook’s slower than expected growth?

