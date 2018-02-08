Facing Government Shutdown, Congress Race to Pass Budget Deal

Wednesday, it was announced that a 2-year bipartisan budget deal was reached.

Read Senate’s full bipartisan budget agreement.

However, a vote still needs to take place in order for this deal to go through.

The Senate and House are expected to vote Thursday afternoon on the passing of the 2-year budget bill.

The Senate will vote first and is expected to pass the bill.

The house will vote after with reports speculating that there might be complications passing the 2-year “bipartisan” budget bill.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is at the center of these complications as she digs in with immigration demands telling reporters on Thursday that she plans to vote against the bill.

Both Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer spoke out about the bill on Wednesday saying it was a “significant, bipartisan agreement and a genuine bipartisan breakthrough.” which instilled confidence that another government shutdown would be avoided.

However, without a guaranteed resolution to the Immigration issue, it is unsure how Democrats will vote.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

