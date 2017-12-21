This Family Needs ALL The Prayers They Can Get

This story is just heartbreaking, and it could happen to anyone.

This family is praying for a Christmas morning miracle, with hope their daughter will wake to see what Santa brought her.

7-year old Aubree Kinney was in a car accident with her mother Amber, on Dec. 9, when her mother’s eyes were blinded by the sun and their car was hit by a minivan, leaving Aubree on life support.

“You never would put your child in danger, or in a situation like that and to have it happen it’s a crazy nightmare you just can’t come out of,” Hendrix told WSB-TV in Atlanta.

MORE