An epic weekend of football is in the books with hands down one of the greatest plays in playoff history.

It was third-and-10 with just 10 seconds on the clock when Minnesota Vikings QB Case Keenum‘s threw a 61-yard game winning touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs for a 29-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Conference Championship games:

Jaguars at Patriots – Sunday, Jan 21 @3:05p on CBS

Vikings at Eagles – Sunday, Jan. 21 @6:40p on FOX

