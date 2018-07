Authorities in Palm Beach County are currently responding to a fatal crash that has shut down several lanes on I-95 in West Palm Beach.

The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. Monday near the exit to Palm Beach lakes blvd.

According to reports at least two vehicles were involved in the incident and at least one person has died.

Traffic is being routed to Palm Beach Lakes Blvd.

This is a developing story.

