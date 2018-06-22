Fatal Crash Snarls Rainbow Interchange in Broward

A fatal crash has all but shut down the eastbound on-ramp from I-595 to I-95 northbound in Fort Lauderdale.

One lane is open according to FHP. The crash happened overnight at the on-ramp. The crash involved only one car. At least one person was killed. Traffic is being diverted off Davie Blvd.

Drivers may want to use State Road 84 to get onto I-95 northbound.

#TrafficAlert: Fatal crash at 595 and 95 in Broward. More on @CBSMiami. pic.twitter.com/csN1gkUpZy — Lauren Pastrana CBS4 (@LaurenPastrana) June 22, 2018

