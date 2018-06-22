Fatal Crash Snarls Rainbow Interchange in Broward
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 22, 2018 @ 8:04 AM

A fatal crash has all but shut down the eastbound on-ramp from I-595 to I-95 northbound in Fort Lauderdale.

One lane is open according to FHP. The crash happened overnight at the on-ramp.  The crash involved only one car. At least one person was killed.  Traffic is being diverted off Davie Blvd.
Drivers may want to use State Road 84 to get onto I-95 northbound.

