They’ve been inseparable since their collaboration on “God Your Mama and Me” and we don’t mind. The two multi-platinum acts are performing together on select stadium dates on the Smooth Tour 2017, and now they’ll come together to sing each others biggest hits for CMT Crossroads.

Don’t miss Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet Boys’ all-new CMT Crossroads Hour-Long Concert Special Aug. 30 at 10 p.m. ET.